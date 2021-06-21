srnArt Gallery Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $1.05 million and $5,237.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.