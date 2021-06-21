srnArt Gallery Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,237.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

