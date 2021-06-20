Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Hits $221,231.92

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $221,231.92 and approximately $3,046.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00750896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00083305 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

