Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.55 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $222,668.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00750896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00083305 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

