BitTube 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,273.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $2,273.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.75 or 0.00729409 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,070,557 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.