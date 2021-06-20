4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops One Day Volume of $429,292.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $429,292.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

