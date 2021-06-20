$0.20 EPS Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. 7,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

