DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $305,768.72 and $2,052.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.