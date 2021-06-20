GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $270,787.56 and $166.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008035 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

