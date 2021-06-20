Energycoin (ENRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $103,256.92 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

