DAEX (DAX) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $22,277.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00758814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00044462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00083574 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

