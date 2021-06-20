RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $69.88 million and $3.33 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,461,439 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

