Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0177 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $815,944.45 and approximately $1,515.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00756415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083696 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

