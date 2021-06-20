Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $65,698.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00130707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00176542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.68 or 0.99888764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00824895 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,426,420 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.