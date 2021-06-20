Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00758814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00044462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00083574 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.