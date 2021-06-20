Axe Price Tops $0.0780 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $410,471.49 and approximately $63,807.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00810146 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

