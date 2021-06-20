$404.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $404.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.20 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.