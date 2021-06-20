Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report sales of $98.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $96.26 million. Aterian posted sales of $59.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 543,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aterian has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 4.26.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

