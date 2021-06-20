Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. 4,759,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

