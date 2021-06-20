$33.58 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce sales of $33.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.54 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

