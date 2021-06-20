Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce sales of $141.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.66 million and the highest is $152.28 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $604.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $645.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 2,164,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,066. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

