Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $47.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,717. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.