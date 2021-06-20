Head-To-Head Survey: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 60.26% 11.10% 5.89% Chatham Lodging Trust -38.31% -6.36% -3.20%

94.5% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 10.33 $183.30 million $0.76 16.18 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.35 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -32.43

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

