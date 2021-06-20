IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0202

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $192.30 million and $6.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00098270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00764991 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.