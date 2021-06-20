Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:B traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,823. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

