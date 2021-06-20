$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $123.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.16 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,423. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $543.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

