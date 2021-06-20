$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,191. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

