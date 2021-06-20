$73.68 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report sales of $73.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $77.56 million. Culp posted sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $311.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.35 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $346.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 28,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

