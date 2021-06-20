$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 1,400,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

