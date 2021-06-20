Zacks: Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

ARAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAV remained flat at $$4.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. Aravive has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.