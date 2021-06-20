BlackCoin Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $940,644.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021206 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,730,815 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

