Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

