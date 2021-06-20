Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $486,154.09 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $486,154.09 and approximately $912,683.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.20 or 0.99794216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00842054 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,021,054 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,797 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

