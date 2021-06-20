Phore Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $3,983.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00420599 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,354,720 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.