$633.04 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $633.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.28 million and the lowest is $606.80 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.56, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

