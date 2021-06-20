$106.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report sales of $106.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 689,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.