$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.00 million and the highest is $975.58 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

