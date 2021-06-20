Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $50.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $47.15 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.08 million, with estimates ranging from $256.34 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 578,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,206. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

