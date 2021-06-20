Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $50.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $47.15 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.08 million, with estimates ranging from $256.34 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 578,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,206. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.