M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 641,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

