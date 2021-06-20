Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $66.11

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 301,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.71. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

