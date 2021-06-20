Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

