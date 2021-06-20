Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research analysts have commented on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,708. The company has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.19.
About Genfit
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.
