Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,708. The company has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 399.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 64.9% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

