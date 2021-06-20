Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

SRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in StarTek by 156.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 110,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,963. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. StarTek has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.80.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

