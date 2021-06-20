PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $169,849.34

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $169,849.34 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,707.68 or 0.99986144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00075017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002839 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

