CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $9,778.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.88 or 0.00769692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084130 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

