Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $491,069.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.88 or 0.00769692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.