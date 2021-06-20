SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. SFL posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,490. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.