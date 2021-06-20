Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $99.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $382.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,494 shares of company stock valued at $863,324. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

PBPB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

