Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 2,091,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,471. The stock has a market cap of $533.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

