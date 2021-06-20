Financial Review: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Tiptree and The Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.14 $2.70 billion $10.48 13.81

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52% The Travelers Companies 8.74% 9.65% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tiptree and The Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A The Travelers Companies 2 6 4 0 2.17

The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $152.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Tiptree.

Volatility & Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Tiptree on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

